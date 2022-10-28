The end of youthful optimism — Editor’s Note for Friday, October 28, 2022
A note for Weekly newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
Dear reader,
As we digest the new political realities after the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress, these were the stories about China that we highlighted this week:
After the 20th Party Congress, will Xi stay in power indefinitely? China’s ruling Communist Party has named the top leaders that will govern the country for the next five years. Unsurprisingly, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 is large and in charge.
U.S. crackdown on sensitive technology leaks ensnares more Chinese nationals — and Huawei, yet again Washington disclosed charges against more than a dozen Chinese nationals in three separate espionage cases, including two people who allegedly offered bribes for insider information on the lawsuit against Huawei.
A deal to sell a sizeable stake in Germany’s biggest port to a Chinese company throws Berlin into discord: Germany will allow Chinese shipping firm Cosco to buy a large stake — though smaller than previously discussed — in the nation’s largest port, at a time when many EU members have criticized Berlin for being too conciliatory toward China.
China gets a new propaganda chief: Since the conclusion of the Communist Party’s 20th congress, Xi Jinping has appointed new officials to top leadership positions — including the man who will run China’s global image.
Our phrase of the week is: Keep calm under pressure (松弛感 sōngchí gǎn).