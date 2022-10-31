Editor’s note for Monday, October 31, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

We’re being attacked in the U.S. as secret influence agents of the Communist Party. As a subscriber, you know this attack on us is nonsense, but you can read about the accusations and our response here.

Ironically, a few hours after news of this attack was made public, we published a Live with Lizzi Lee video interview about actual agents of influence paid by the Chinese government: Lizzi talked to Alex Joske about his book, Spies and Lies, which pierces the Ministry of State Security’s walls of secrecy and reveals how agents of the Chinese Communist Party have spent decades manipulating the West’s attitudes.”

Our word of the day is: persistence is victory (坚持就是胜利 jiānchí jiùshì shènglì).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

