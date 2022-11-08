Small profit increase for listed companies
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday November 8
Small profit increase for listed companies: As of October 31, a total of 4,945 companies listed on the Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing stock exchanges have disclosed their financial reports for the third quarter. Collectively, they reported revenue of 52.37 trillion yuan ($7.24 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 8.51%, and net profits of 4.75 trillion yuan ($657.48 billion), an increase of 2.46%.
Government boost for private investment: Yesterday, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released a planning document to boost private investment, including measures to attract private investment in 102 major projects of the 14th Five-Year Plan, and guidance for banks to support private investment.
Ten-day rail delivery from China to Europe: Yesterday, the first China-Europe cargo train with a fully integrated schedule (i.e., not subject to various schedules of all the intervening countries) arrived in Duisburg, Germany, after departing Xi’an, Shaanxi Province on October 26. The journey is about 10,000 km (6,213 miles) long.