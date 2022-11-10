Bumper autumn grain harvest
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday November 10
Stocks in Hong Kong and ADRs in the U.S. slid yesterday amid concerns of a new lockdown in Guangzhou, along with reduced appetite for trading amid the midterm elections in the U.S. and an imminent U.S. inflation report expected to show a substantial year-on-year increase.
Bumper autumn grain harvest in sight: According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of November 7, 82.46 million hectares of autumn grains have been harvested, a completion rate of 94.7%, indicating a bumper harvest.
Airbus to start assembly of A321neo in Tianjin: Airbus’s A320 assembly line in Tianjin has started production of the A321neo airliner, the first of which will be completed early in 2023. The A321neo is the largest version of the A320 series. Airbus’s Tianjin assembly line was first opened in 2008.
National health “informatization” plan: The National Health Commission has issued a 14th Five-Year Plan for a unified and integrated national health information platform that will incorporate all public health institutions. As part of the plan, each member of the population will have a dynamic electronic health record and electronic health code.
Nickel IPO coming up: On Tuesday, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reported that Lygend Resources and Technology 宁波力勤资源科技, the world’s largest nickel trading company, has been approved by the listing board and cleared to proceed with an IPO.