Editor’s note for Thursday, November 10, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
The northern autumn — springtime where I grew up in the Southern Hemisphere — is a good time to travel in many parts of the world. And so the world leaders are boarding their planes for sunny places.
The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference — COP27 — runs from November 6 to 18 in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) takes place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this weekend, and then there is the G20 summit on the island of Bali, Indonesia, from November 16 to 17.
The Chinese and American climate envoys Xiè Zhènhuá 解振华 and John Kerry met briefly at COP27. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will mingle with diplomats from Australia, Japan, the U.S., and other countries at EAS, and Joe Biden says he will meet Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 at the G20 (Putin will not be attending).
Maybe nothing will get done, but at least there will be jaw-jaw.
Our word of the day is: Lobito Corridor (洛比托走廊 luòbǐtuō zǒuláng).