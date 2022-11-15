Editor’s note for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

It’s not just Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon that are laying off thousands of staff: Chinese tech giant Tencent has begun a new round of layoffs. In August, Tencent reported its first quarterly drop in employee numbers in almost a decade.

It’s getting more and more difficult to get accurate information on protests and acts of dissent in China, as the numbers of foreign reporters in the country goes down and restrictions on local journalists and activists get stricter and stricter.

Here’s a tool that, if it works, will provide valuable data to scholars, journalists and even business people about acts of opposition against China: The China Dissent Monitor from Freedom House (see analysis of recent data here). Incidents documented in the last few months include street protests against a new school redistricting policy in Xi’an, home buyers protesting at a construction site in Chongqing, and online protests against COVID lockdowns.

Our word of the day is Anthony Albanese (安东尼•阿尔巴尼斯 āndōngní • ā’ěr bā nísī).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China and the Anglosphere mend a few fences at G20

Nadya Yeh
Foreign Affairs

For locals, a China-funded port in Pakistan brings fears of being erased

Syed Fazl-e-Haider

China courts the Global South with infrastructure and trade deals, but Kenya may be having borrower’s remorse

Nadya Yeh

No breakthroughs, but China stays the course on climate goals

Nadya Yeh

Will Germany let China have its chips?

Nadya Yeh

Scholz’s controversial trip wins Germany more business deals with China

Nadya Yeh