COVID insurance

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Friday November 18

Barry van Wyk

COVID insurance: According to a new report by the Insurance Association of China 中国保险行业协会, from the start of 2021 to June 2022, China’s insurance industry developed more than 1,000 insurance products specifically focused on COVID, and provided insurance coverage of more than 4 trillion yuan ($564.80 billion) for the resumption of work and production.

Business is bad for Alibaba but its logistics arm is booming: Yesterday, Alibaba 阿里巴巴集团 announced lackluster earnings, but Cainiao 菜鸟网络, Alibaba’s logistics company, reported revenue for the quarter ended September 30 of 18.28 billion yuan ($2.58 billion), a year-on-year increase of 26%. Cainiao currently operates a total of 170,000 facilities in China and 12 distribution centers in foreign markets.

NetEase and Tencent get just one game each: The National Press and Publication Administration yesterday approved a new batch of 70 online games, including 63 mobile games. NetEase 网易 and Tencent 腾讯 each got one game approved.

