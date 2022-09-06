Editor’s Note for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

If you hate TikTok but want to see what The China Project is doing there, please click through to this page on our website where you can watch our TikTok videos without subscribing to its app. If you love TikTok, just subscribe here.

Our word of the day is: Priority should be given to protecting the lives of citizens (应优先保障市民群众生命安全 yīng yōuxiān bǎozhàng shìmín qúnzhòng shēngmìng ānquán), a response from the Chengdu Municipal Health Commission to complaints about people in that city being locked up in their apartments for COVID-19 prevention during a rather serious earthquake.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

