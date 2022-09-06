Editor’s Note for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
Our word of the day is: Priority should be given to protecting the lives of citizens (应优先保障市民群众生命安全 yīng yōuxiān bǎozhàng shìmín qúnzhòng shēngmìng ānquán), a response from the Chengdu Municipal Health Commission to complaints about people in that city being locked up in their apartments for COVID-19 prevention during a rather serious earthquake.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief