Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday September 29
China’s $12 trillion BRI trade: The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced earlier today that as of the end of August 2022, China’s cumulative trade in goods with countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has reached about $12 trillion since 2013. Chinese non-financial direct investment in BRI countries exceeds $140 billion.
BYD launches three new electric cars in Europe: Yesterday, Chinese EV and battery company BYD 比亚迪 launched three new vehicles for the European market at an online press conference: The sedan Han, SUV Tang, and compact SUV Yuan Plus.
New Pengbu Bridge opens to traffic: Yesterday, the 1,350.8 meter (4,431 feet) Pengbu Bridge of the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway crossing the Qiantang River in Hangzhou was officially opened to traffic. The bridge consists of a two-way eight-lane elevated expressway and a double-track railway.
Almost 90 million tons of solid waste cleaned up last year: Yesterday, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment announced at a press conference that a total of about 11,300 compensation cases of ecological and environmental damage were processed in China in 2021, involving total compensation of more than 11.7 billion yuan ($1.62 billion). Among several other things, the compensation included the cleaning up of almost 90 million tons of municipal solid waste.