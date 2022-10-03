Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday October 3
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday October 3
BYD is the electric car king: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturer BYD 比亚迪 sold a record 201,300 EVs in September, the seventh month in a row of record sales and the first time it sold more than 200,000 units in a single month. It was also a good month for Tesla, which sold about 90,000 locally manufactured cars (up from about 77,000 in August), Hozon Auto 哪吒汽车 with sales of 18,005 units, Li Auto 理想汽车 with 11,531 units, and Leapmotor 浙江零跑科技 with 11,039 units. NIO 蔚来汽车 and AITO 问界 also broke 10,000 units, but XPeng 小鹏汽车 only sold 8,468 units.
SOE revenue up, profits down: According to the Ministry of Finance, in the first eight months of the year, total revenue of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was 52.35 trillion yuan ($7.35 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 9.5%, and total profit was 3.01 trillion yuan ($422.83 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 1.5%.
Postal boom in Tibet: According to a government press conference that took place yesterday in Lhasa, the volume of express delivery in Tibet has increased from 2.84 million items in 2012 to 14.85 million items in 2021, an average annual increase of 20.16%. By the end of 2021, Tibet had 89 land postal routes, one railway postal route, and 14 air postal routes.