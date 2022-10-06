Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday October 6

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday October 6

Barry van Wyk

Battery boom does not equal irrational exuberance: CALB 中创新航, China’s second-largest lithium battery manufacturer after CATL 宁德时代, today went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising HK$9.86 billion ($1.25 billion). Although it was the largest IPO in Hong Kong this year, CALB’s stock price ended the day at HK$38, the bottom of the range earmarked for the IPO.

Electric scooter brand launches SUV: Yesterday, Niutron 自游家, an electric vehicle (EV) brand launched in 2021 by Liǔ Yīnán 李一男, founder of the Nasdaq-listed Chinese e-scooter brand Niu Technologies 小牛电动, announced the opening of 44 stores across China and the launch of the brand’s first model, the Niutron NV, a mid-sized electric SUV.

Commodities at highest demand since May 2021: According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the China Bulk Merchandise Index (CBMI), a gauge of the bulk commodity market, was 103.1% in September (a reading above 100 indicates expansion), an increase of 0.8 percentage points from August and the highest point since May 2021.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

The Chinese start-ups working on developing smart cities

Barry van Wyk
Business & Technology

Doing business in China, from a cultural perspective

Chris Marquis
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Editor’s Note for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn

Xinjiang under COVID lockdown as Party Congress looms

Nadya Yeh

New U.S chip rules could be very bad, for American and Chinese firms

Paul Triolo

Q&A with Chinese artist Lan Zhenghui, master of abstract ink painting

Zhao Yuanyuan