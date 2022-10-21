A 26-storey pig palace
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Friday October 21
A pig palace: Yesterday, Chinese media reported on a 26-storey pig farm, “the world’s tallest and largest pig breeding demonstration base,” that opened earlier this month in Hubei Province. With a total investment of 4 billion yuan ($553.56 million), the building currently houses 3,700 live pigs.
China’s first deep-water gas field: Yesterday, state energy giant CNOOC 中国海油 announced the discovery of a deep-water gas field off Hainan Island, with proven reserves of more than 50 billion cubic meters (1.765 trillion cubic feet).
White goods online: Earlier today, retailer Suning.com 苏宁易购 announced a strategic cooperation with online retailer Meituan 美团, becoming the first home appliance brand to enter the Meituan platform. Consumers can order Suning.com home appliances directly from the Meituan app for delivery in 30 minutes (see our recent review of Suning and Gome).
More government money for rural development: The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported earlier today that China will construct 1,500 “beautiful model villages” during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in order to boost rural revitalization.