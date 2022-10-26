China accused of operating undeclared ‘police stations’ in the Netherlands
Are Chinese security agents operating in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe to intimidate Chinese nationals? Dutch authorities have accused Beijing of operating undeclared “police stations” under the guise of offering overseas diplomatic services, which are allegedly being used to try to silence Chinese dissidents in Europe.
- The Dutch investigation follows a report by the Spain-based Safeguard Defenders that say the centers carry out “persuasion operations,” to coerce dissidents to return back to China.
- “The allegation is simply untrue…The purpose of the service centers is to help overseas Chinese nationals in need access the platform to have their driving licenses renewed and receive physical examination,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wāng Wénbīn 汪文斌 said at a press conference.
The former president of China Merchants Bank was arrested on bribery charges, adding to the list of top officials and executives netted by Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 anti-corruption crackdown in the nation’s financial sector.
- The arrest of Tián Huìyǔ 田惠宇 follows an investigation by anti-graft watchdogs launched just a few days after he was suddenly removed from his executive position in April this year. He was expelled from the Communist Party earlier this month.
Pakistan has joined Vietnam in paying visits to China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced, as some foreign countries seek to secure their ties with the Asian superpower following the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress. The meeting, scheduled to begin on November 1, will be Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to China since he took power after Imran Khan was ousted earlier in April.
EV price wars? Huawei-backed AITO has slashed prices of its electric crossover immediately following a similar move made by Tesla, as carmakers race to dominate China’s electric vehicle market.
Foreign money still welcome in China: Yesterday, the National Development and Reform Commission and five other departments released a new plan to increase foreign investment in China’s manufacturing industry. The plan proposes to support foreign-funded projects via policy support for (among other things) land use, logistics, and staffing. See today’s Business briefs from the Chinese media, with more links and info on:
- Pig profits.
- A tough time for toys.
- Aviation transport and investment.
