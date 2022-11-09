The government wants you to get out of the house a bit

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday November 9

Barry van Wyk

Government to promote outdoor sports: On Monday, the General Administration of Sport of China and several other departments released a new plan to increase the scale of the outdoor sports industry to 3 trillion yuan ($415.25 billion) by 2025, including by opening up facilities for outdoor sports in forests, grasslands, deserts, lakes, and coastal areas.

Inflation up, PPI down: The National Bureau of Statistics reported today that China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October increased by 2.1% year-on-year, a small drop of 1.8 percentage points from September. The Producer Price Index (PPI) of factory gate prices decreased by 1.3% year-on-year, the first negative growth since December 2020.

Gap offloads China operation: After closing several of its China stories earlier this year, U.S. fashion brand Gap yesterday sold its business in China to ecommerce service provider Baozun 上海宝尊电子商务 for 290 million yuan ($40 million). Baozun has been a partner of Gap since 2018.

BYD launches new high-end brand: Yesterday, BYD Auto 比亚迪汽车 announced that it’s new high-end electric vehicle (EV) brand will be called Yángwāng 仰望, which means “look up.” The first model of the new brand, probably an off-road vehicle, will ship later this year.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

The counterfeit Moutai industry

Barry van Wyk
Business & Technology

Will Germany let China have its chips?

Nadya Yeh

Can BYD beat Tesla?

Barry van Wyk

Small profit increase for listed companies

Barry van Wyk

The state of Chinese heavy metal

Neocha

Scholz’s controversial trip wins Germany more business deals with China

Nadya Yeh